UAE developer Arada has commenced work at Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah following the award of a contract to Dubai-based International Foundation Group (IFG).

The contract for enabling works includes shoring, piling, dewatering, and excavation, the developer said in a statement.

Work has commenced onsite and is expected to be completed in March next year.

The main construction contract is scheduled to be awarded in the first quarter of 2025, the statement added.

The value of the enabling works contract wasn't disclosed. Designed in partnership with Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio and Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the project offers 90,000 square feet of high-quality amenities and 52 homes, including two presidential suites.

