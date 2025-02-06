PHOTO
Algeria has launched a project to rehabilitate 75 train stations in various parts of the country within ongoing plans to develop its logistics sector.
In a report on Thursday, the Arabic language daily Elkhabar said a contract involving 19 stations in Central Algeria has been awarded to a local company.
It said bids for the development of 43 stations in East Algeria and 13 in the Western region would be invited shortly.
The paper quoted a government report as saying these projects are part of a comprehensive plan to develop the country’s transport sector and face a steady increase in the number of railway passengers.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
