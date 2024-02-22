Algeria's national railway network is set for a significant expansion with construction of 2,773 kilometres of railway lines scheduled to start this year, Algerian Arabic language news website Sabq Press reported, citing Azzedine Fridi, General Manager of ANSERIF, the country’s state-owned railway investment agency.

Appearing before the National People's Assembly's Transportation Committee on Wednesday, Azzeddine outlined several key projects aimed at connecting different regions of the country.

He said 4,737km of projects are under construction, including Tlemcen-Sidi Bel Abbès, Guelma-Tiaret, Frenda-Tiaret, and Ain El Beida-Oum El Bouaghi and Khencela lines.

An additional 5,650km of railway lines are under study to further connect various regions. These include Annaba to the Tunisian border, Oued Ziane to Ramdane Jamel, Setif to Jijel, Batna to Setif, Ain El Mezane to Mostaganem, Mohammadia to Oran, Ouled Mimoun to Sebdou, and Ain Temouchent to Sidi Bel Abbès.

Future projects include lines connecting Bou Saada to M'sila and Ghardaia, Ghardaia to Reggane, Tamanrasset to In Salah, and In Salah to Timimoun.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.