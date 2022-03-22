Aldar Investment, a real estate investment unit of UAE developer Aldar, has announced that it has completed a major milestone as part of its redevelopment of Yas Mall, a major retail destinations in Abu Dhabi, reaching 97% occupancy and adding 55 new stores by Q1 this year, thus strengthening its selection of retailers across all categories.

The Yas Mall redevelopment project, launched in March last year by Aldar Investment, is aimed at enhancing the customer journey by reimagining the mall’s spaces and introducing more than 100 new retail stores, catering to diverse customer preferences.

The project work is on track for completion by summer 2022, it added.

The main anchors of the redevelopment plan span across F&B, entertainment, homeware, furnishing and accessories, fashion, beauty, jewelry, health, flexible co-working spaces, as well as iconic corporate offices.

Building on its existing outstanding portfolio, the mall is increasing its F&B and entertainment offerings by over 50%, and introducing a dedicated home furnishing district with new brands.

Aldar Investment said the revamp plan also includes welcoming trendy international fashion brands to the capital for the first time, as well as expanding the health, beauty, and jewelry offering - continuing to evolve Yas Mall’s vision of being a premium destination to live, work and play.

"Our redevelopment project remains on course as we continue to pioneer the retail industry and adapt to this evolving sector, with exclusive experiences and world-class retail and leisure offerings, while at the same time contributing to the local economy," remarked its Chief Retail Officer Saoud Khoory.

"Our transformational plan is in line with evolving customer needs and aims to future-proof Yas Mall, thus delivering a new and diversified offering to enrich the overall experience, he noted.

An area spanning 25,000 sq m has been converted to reinforce Yas Mall’s position as the perfect destination to Work, Live and Play.

Within this area is the comfortable and state of the art Cloud Spaces as well as corporate headquarters including the newly launched Aldar Square. In addition, Yas Mall will soon be launching a brand-new retail concept that serves as a “destination” within the mall, with the promise of elevating the shopping experience to a new level and providing new thriving concepts the opportunity to flourish as part of Aldar’s commitment to supporting SMEs.

It will provide a visually stimulating and community-spirited space where fashion meets art, and boundary-pushing technology creates the perfect arena for innovative food, lifestyle, and beauty brands, he added.

One of Yas Mall’s longest-standing tenants, Apple has relocated to a prime corner location within Town Square, now occupying a space that is nearly double in size, and equipped with a new design that features a stunning curved glass exterior and over 150 ft of glass throughout the storefront, stated Khoory.

According to him, the biggest sensorial screen within a mall space in the Middle East was unveiled at Town Square in December.

The interactive screen integrates an immersive sound and camera system and is the world’s highest resolution video wall built in a mall, he said.

In Q4 2021, Yas Mall welcomed more than 25 retailers, which include Food and Beverage outlets such as Forever Rose, %Arabica, Taco De Casa, Table Otto, L'Eclair de Génie by Chef Christoph Adams, Leens, Emarati Coffee and Entrecote Café de Paris.

As part of the North Entrance enhancement, the revamped and expanded M&S Café is serving a delicious selection of meals, while the uniquely designed food hall, huna Yas will soon welcome guests with the perfect outdoor dining experience, observed Khoory.

Yas Mall’s retail collection has also seen the addition of Sophia Bognem, Faces, Stressless, Bloomr, Paperchase and Loft Fifth Avenue, while Mango, Gant and Women’s Secret underwent a major refurbishment, each with a fresh look and feel.

Furthermore, the revamped leading luxury fashion destination, Tryano now boasts innovative concepts and a wide range of high-end fashion brands such as the iconic Dior, Fendi, Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana and Tory Burch.

The addition of 30 new retail outlets planned for Q1 2022 will further elevate the shopping experience and overall customer journey for both local and international visitors, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

