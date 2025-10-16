Saudi Real Estate Co. (Al Akaria) has awarded a 338.78 million Saudi riyal ($90.39 million) contract for Al-Narjis Business Park in Al-Narjis district of Riyadh to Saudi Real Estate Construction Co. (Tamear), one of its wholly owned subsidiaries.



The scope of work covers civil, structural, architectural, MEP, and external works, the developer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.



Al-Narjis Business Park will offer rental office spaces, restaurants, outdoor plazas, and landscaped green areas.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

