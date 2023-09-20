Abu Dhabi Ports Group is planning to launch a multi-billion-dollar marina project in the Southern Jordanian port of Aqaba in early 2024, a Jordanian official was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Hussein Al-Safadi, CEO of the Aqaba Development Corporation, said negotiations with the Group have entered its final stage for Marsa Zayed project.

He was quoted by Addustour and other Jordanian newspapers as saying that the Aqaba Economic Zone Authority has approved the master plan for the project.

“Work in this project will begin in the first quarter of 2024…it will comprise several facilities including a marina for tour boats, hotel apartments and entertainment facilities,” Safadi said.

In April 2022, Abu Dhabi Ports Group said it contracted the Jordanian consortium of Dar Al Omran and Maisam Group to prepare the master plan for the project.

Marsa Zayed is a $10 billion redevelopment project, named after the UAE founder the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, consists of residential, retail, F&B, commercial and office space, hotel, and leisure areas.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

