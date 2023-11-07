Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through its Infrastructure and Municipal Assets sector, has successfully carried out maintenance works for the asphalt and expansion joints for the road leading to the Abu Dhabi Airport new terminal on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi.

Specifically, those works covered the stretch from Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Bridge to Yas Island Bridges Complex, at a financial cost of AED 30.8 million.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi City is considered the main arterial road from and into the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and serves Abu Dhabi Airport new terminal primarily, enabling travelers to reach their destinations conveniently, safely, and in the shortest duration possible.

This project is part of Abu Dhabi City Municipality commitment to enhancing infrastructure components, and improving and developing service facilities, while adhering to the highest international standards and benchmarks.

The scope of work included replacing the damaged asphalt layer stretching for 16.7 km, and comprising 5 lanes and 2 road shoulders, as well as the reconfiguration of road markings.

The works also comprised the replacement of damaged expansion joints using state-of-the-art machinery and materials.

Furthermore, the works encompassed the repair and repainting of concrete barriers, the installation of missing reflectors, the alignment of metal barriers, and the placement of directional signs for the new airport building - Terminal A.

The primary aim of those maintenance works was to preserve infrastructure assets, attain the highest standards of public safety for road users, and maintain the overall appearance of the city.

