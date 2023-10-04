Iraq has persuaded 11 countries in the Middle East and other regions to invest in its planned mega rail project that will link its Southern part with Turkey and Europe and the number could reach 50, an Iraqi deputy was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Baqir Al-Saadi said the Iraqi government is working to launch the project within a few months given its “great significance” for the country’s economic future.

“This is not an ink on paper or a propaganda project…the government is pushing ahead with it and it could be launched within a few months,” Saadi told Mawazeen News.

“I can tell you that 11 countries have so far expressed interest in investing in this project…the number could reach 50 after the project is started.”

Saadi told the Iraqi network that the world is “on the verge of the birth of an extraordinary transport route that will” link Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean with Europe via Iraq, adding that it involves heavy investments in rail, roads, houses, industrial cities and various logistic facilities.

