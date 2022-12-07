Abu Dhabi Airports (ADA) will announce the architect on Bombardier’s first full-service centre in the UAE at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) in 2023, Zawya Projects can confirm.

“We have not yet appointed the architects, but ADA will make an announcement next year,” said an ADA spokesperson in an exclusive to Zawya Projects on the side lines of the official ground-breaking for the service centre

“Abu Dhabi Airports is the developer of this project, and they will be managing all the aspects of the construction, including the construction tenders,” added Zeshan Malik, Senior Director, Corporate Development, Bombardier in an exclusive email interview with Zawya Projects.

The Service Centre, which will be Bombardier’s first full-service facility in the UAE, will feature a hangar, comprehensive parts depot and a complete suite of maintenance services, including scheduled and unscheduled heavy maintenance, aircraft modifications, paint modification, aircraft on ground (AOG) capabilities, and aircraft parking services.

“This is our main expansion plan for the MENA region over the next five years,” Malik said, adding that the project represents the long-term commitment to their customers in this critical market. “But we will continually assess the market and do what is best for our customers," he said without giving further details.

It is targeted to open in 2025, and, once fully operational, should help the business jet manufacturer to continue to expand and grow its aftermarket revenues beyond 2025.

The new facility will serve the region and worldwide customers of Bombardier’s Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft families, the company said in a press statement.

It will also have the capacity to fit up to four Global 7500 aircraft – and will be able to service the new Bombardier flagship of a new era, the Global 8000, when it enters service in 2025, the statement said.

In an official statement, Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports said, “The presence of Bombardier underlines Abu Dhabi Airports commitment to general aviation and is a major step forward to make Abu Dhabi the hub for general aviation in the region.”

Eric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier added: “The Middle East is an important market for Bombardier with close to 150 aircraft, and this service facility will provide significant benefits, quick aircraft turnarounds, and OEM peace of mind to our growing customer base.”

At full capacity, the new OEM operated service facility (Original Equipment Manufacturer) will also add more than 100 aerospace jobs in the community, cementing Bombardier’s presence in the UAE capital.

(Reporting by Sona Nambiar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

