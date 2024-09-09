FUJIAN, China, 8th September, 2024 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has delivered a keynote address at the opening of the 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT), highlighting that the close cooperation with China is entering a new phase of prosperity and growth, underpinned by a robust work system designed to achieve shared goals and interests, and establish a new investment landscape marked by growth, inclusiveness and sustainability.

Speaking in front of the Vice Premier of China, Hé Lìfēng, and an audience of over 200 high-level government and corporate leaders from around the world at Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center, H.H. Sheikh Saud noted the importance of strengthening collaboration between international partners in areas of strategic importance, such as sustainable development, trade and education, stressing that forging strong and workable relationships is key for accomplishing shared objectives.

“By working together to advance common goals and interests, we can forge a new investment landscape, with inclusive, sustainable and mutually beneficial growth,” H.H. Sheikh Saud said. “We see China as an essential partner in this pursuit.

“Our collaboration thus far has fueled critical exchanges and visits between our two countries to further trade, collaboration and opportunities to enhance the well-being of our peoples and the world.

“In Ras Al Khaimah, we look forward to taking our shared history of trade relations into a new era of cooperation. And we see investment, not only in enterprises but, most importantly, workforce development and people-to-people connections, as the catalysts for greater cooperation and success.”

H.H. Sheikh Saud later toured Ras Al Khaimah’s exhibition space at CIFIT, where the Emirate was represented at the Invest in Ras Al Khaimah pavilion by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Marjan, RAK Properties, RAK Ports, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and RAKBANK. He later held a press conference with mainstream Chinese media, including CCTV, China Daily, Fujian Daily and Xiamen Daily, where he outlined Ras Al Khaimah’s vision for greater collaboration with China across a variety of sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also met a UAE business delegation from various emirates participating at CIFIT, under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy, and held discussions with them about the importance of taking part in this important investment and trade event.

Sheikh Saud is leading a high-level Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the four-day conference, which is one of the largest investment fairs in China, attracting more than 1,000 business delegations, 5,000 companies and 50,000 business professionals.

The visit coincides with the UAE and China marking 40 years of diplomatic relations in 2024.

CIFIT is the first leg of a six-day, three-stop trip to China for Sheikh Saud, who will also visit the cities of Dongguan and Shenzhen, in Guangdong Province, for meetings with political, cultural and business leaders.

CIFIT, which is hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and is held annually in Xiamen, is a platform to build international investment relations, and has evolved into one of the most influential international investment conferences in the world, with government and business leaders from more than 100 countries participating in recent years. CIFIT, which runs from September 8 to 11, is also attended by government officials from over 100 cities in 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China.

Hatem Mohamed