Jakarta (ANTARA) - PT PLN, a state-owned electricity company, through its subholding, PLN Nusantara Power (NP), collaborates with Powerchina International Group Limited (Powerchina) to develop wind energy in Indonesia.



President Director of PLN Darmawan Prasodjo, in PLN's official statement received in Jakarta, Tuesday, stated that the collaboration with Powerchina was an effort to encourage energy transition.



Prasodjo affirmed that in order to overcome the climate change crisis and reduce carbon emissions, exploration of the potential of new and renewable energy (EBT) sources should continue.



“We are together facing the challenge of the climate change crisis. For this reason, we are committed to building strong partnerships to turn these challenges into opportunities," Prasodjo remarked.



Prasodjo explained that the estimated total wind energy potential throughout Indonesia reaches 155 Gigawatts (GW).



Apart from developing the wind potential, the two parties also agreed on other development studies. Another scope of cooperation is the study of development of offshore wind-powered plants in the Indian and Pacific oceans as well as other renewable energy-based plants, such as hydro, biomass, solar, and wave power.



“President Joko Widodo has just inaugurated the largest PLTS in Southeast Asia. The Indonesian government, along with PLN, carefully mapped the potential for EBT in Indonesia. We already have the numbers, so with this collaboration, the potential will be unlimited," Prasodjo remarked.



President Director of PLN NP Ruly Firmansyah stated that the collaboration with Powerchina was part of the PLN Group efforts to help the Indonesian government achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2060.



“This collaboration not only promises success from the business side, but it will also have a significant impact at the global level and the potential to change the face of the energy industry more broadly," Firmansyah stated.



Firmansyah assessed that the collaboration will be immensely productive, as it will focus on studying the potential of EBT in the country. Moreover, the feasibility study will cover the economic and technical aspects.



“We have the same vision to achieve success in this energy transition journey. We also hope that this collaboration will further enhance the strategic partnership between Indonesia and China in the development of wind energy and other (forms of) renewable energy to support Indonesia's energy transition," Firmansyah remarked.



Meanwhile, Vice President Director of Powerchina, Zhou Jiayi, stated that his side is committed to the success of various projects to increase the EBT mix in Indonesia along with PLN.



Jiayi admitted that in the collaboration, his side had encountered numerous challenges from a geographical perspective. However, owing to the strong commitment of each side and adequate technology, all those challenges can be overcome.



“We have a long history of working with PLN. Hopefully, soon, we will test together and work on several additional strategies to increase the use of EBT in Indonesia," Jiayi stated.



