Iraq and China discussed ways to speed up the implementation of the oil for projects framework agreement for developing schools, hospitals, electricity, and public service projects.

These projects are in line with objectives of the Iraqi government to improve public infrastructure in the country, Planning Ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi said.

The discussions were held by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Muhammad Ali Tamim with the Chinese ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei, and his accompanying delegation.

Tamim confirmed the governments intends to stop external borrowings except where it is seen as necessary, and loans would be directed towards implementing strategic projects in the areas of electricity, roads, irrigation and ports. The Minister also called upon Chinese firms to invest in Iraq in all fields, added Al-Hindawi.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

