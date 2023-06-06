Iraq and China have discussed mechanisms for implementing the oil-for-projects framework agreement between the two countries in line with Iraqi government’s priorities.

Abdul-Zahra al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning told Zawya Projects that the discussions were held between Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Planning Muhammad Ali Tamim, and the Chinese ambassador to Iraq Cui Wei and accompanying delegation.

He said the discussions covered schools, hospitals, electricity, and service sector projects.

Al-Hindawi added that the Minister emphasised the government’s resolve to stop external borrowings unless warranted, and directing loans towards mega development projects in electricity, roads, irrigation and ports sectors.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)