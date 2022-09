JAKARTA - An mRNA COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Walvax Biotechnology will be produced in Indonesia, its food and drugs agency (BPOM) said on Friday, after the country granted emergency use authorisation for the vaccine.

The vaccine has an efficacy rate of 71.17% against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, BPOM said.

