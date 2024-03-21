The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and the Chinese Government have signed an agreement to establish a vocational training centre spread over an area of 40,000 square metres (sqm).

The centre will be funded by a 128 million Chinese yuan ($18 million) grant, SCZONE said in a statement posted on its ‘X’ account.

Under the agreement, preliminary designs and construction drawings will be finalized in preparation for the start of construction, the statement said.

(1 US Dollar = 7.20 Chinese Yuan)

