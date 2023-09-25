Egypt’s exports to China rose 20 percent to $1.8 billion in 2022 from $1.5 billion in 2021, according to Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

Imports from China, however, declined marginally to $14.40 billion last year from $14.42 billion in 2021, Al Borsa, an Arabic business daily, reported, citing official data.

Bilateral trade reached $16.2 billion in 2022, up 2.2 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Egypt’s largest exports included fuel and mineral oils worth $1.4 billion, followed by cotton ($117.3 million) and fruits ($77.7 million).

Machines and electrical appliances topped the import list at $2.9 billion, the newspaper reported.

Chinese investments in Egypt hit $563.4 million in the fiscal year 2021-22 compared to $485.2 million in the fiscal year 2020-21, rising 16.1 percent.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

