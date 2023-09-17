Arab Finance: Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has met with several officials from the China International Capital Corporation (CICC) to consider promoting the private sector via international partnerships as well as luring further investments from the Chinese private firms, as per a statement.

Both sides discussed cooperation opportunities to implement the projects of the Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy (NWFE) program.

This came on the sidelines of Al-Mashat’s visit to Hong Kong to attend the Belt and Road Summit 2023.

