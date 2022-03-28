(TAP) - Officials of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) expressed their willingness to cooperate with Tunisia in carrying out infrastructure projects, such as ports and railway networks between cities and in Greater Tunis.

They were speaking at a meeting with Minister of Transport Rabïi Mjidi Friday in Tunis, in the presence of the general managers of the national transport companies.

The Chinese officials listed the investment opportunities in the projects planned in the various fields of transport (land, sea and air).

The Minister emphasised the need to identify priorities in projects submitted for investment, according to their attraction, their effectiveness and their strategic dimension, the department said in a statement.

He stressed the importance of the cross-border Rapid Railway Network (RFR) project, which should link the capitals of Tunisia, Algeria and Libya. This project will vitalise land border crossings and support projects to create logistics zones, the minister poined out.

