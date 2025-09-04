Chinese steel company CSCEC Steel Structure has entered the Moroccan market after securing contracts for two major infrastructure projects.

The contracts cover sections of Morocco’s highways and the high-speed rail line connecting Kenitra and Marrakesh.

According to the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), CSCEC obtained three consecutive contracts in North Africa, expanding its operations to 47 countries and regions worldwide.

The first Moroccan contract involves building steel bridges on the second section of the country’s highways, with a total steel structure volume of 15,600 tonnes.

The project is funded by Morocco’s National Highway Agency and is part of preparations for the 2030 World Cup.

The second contract involves steel structures for the 430-kilometre Kenitra–Marrakesh high-speed rail line, designed for speeds of up to 320 kilometres per hour, making it the fastest in Africa once completed. The steel volume for this project is 12,600 tonnes.

CHINCA also noted that CSCEC will construct a 3,000-tonne steel structure for a Hisense television plant in Egypt, a project expected to enhance industrial distribution, local employment, and technological capacity.

