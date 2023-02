BEIJING - China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation and achieve beneficial win-win results with Central Asian countries, state media reported.

In a letter to an industry and investment cooperation forum, Xi said China is willing to share ultra-large-scale markets, complete industrial systems and advanced technologies with Central Asian countries, CCTV reported.

