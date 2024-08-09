Arab Finance: The General Authority of Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and China-based Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Company have probed establishing an integrated industrial park for textiles, spinning, dyeing, and ready-made garments, as per a statement.

The Chinese firm targets injecting $500 million into setting up several textile and ready-made garment production lines on an area of 350,000 square meters.

The factory is set to export 90% of production abroad.

Moreover, the company is committed to adhering to sustainable practices regarding energy and water consumption.

