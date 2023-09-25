China’s JA Solar has signed an agreement with Paramount Group, a Bangladeshi energy group, to provide all PV modules for a 150-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic (PV) power plant project.

No financial details were given.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2023, the company said in a statement.

Upon completion, the project, the location for which was not given, will be the largest PV power plant completed in Bangladesh this year and the second-largest PV power plant in the country.

In the past few years, JA Solar has been actively developing the Bangladeshi market and has supplied all modules for a 28 MW project, the first large-scale solar power plant in the South Asian country.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

