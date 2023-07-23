LANZHOU, China, 21st July, 2023 (WAM) -- In the first half of 2023, trade between Gansu Province in Northwest China and countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) increased by 10.7 percent year-on-year to reach 16.02 billion yuan (approximately US$2.24 billion), state news agency (Xinhua) reported, citing local customs authorities.

Trade between Gansu and countries along the Belt and Road accounted for 58.3 percent of the total trade volume, marking an increase of 11.7 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, its trade with member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) reached 7.74 billion yuan, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 26.5 percent.

During the same period, there was a 17.5 percent year-on-year growth in exports of mechanical and electrical products in Gansu, while agricultural exports saw an increase of 18.8 percent.



