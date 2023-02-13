China will help the construction of Sihanoukville special economic zone (SEZ) in Cambodia, a report by the state-owned CGTN news channel said, citing President Xi Jinping.

The 11-square-km Sihanoukville SEZ currently houses approximately 170 factories across the world with a total investment of more than $1.3 billion, creating around 30,000 jobs.

During his visit to Cambodia last week, President Xi stressed that China will encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Cambodia and support building transportation infrastructure.

China Road and Bridge Corporation invested $2 billion in Cambodia’s first expressway, which extends in a 187-km from capital Phnom Penh to the deep-sea port province of Preah Sihanouk, developed under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework. In the first three months since its inauguration on 1 October 2022, more than one million vehicles travelled on freeway.

Trade volume between China and Cambodia reached $14.5 billion from January to November 2022, a 19.1 percent increase year-on-year, CGTN said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)