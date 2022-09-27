China has emerged as a top ally for most young Arabs, followed by Turkey and Russia, according to the latest Arab Youth Survey 2022.

Nearly 78 percent of Arab youth say China is either a strong ally or somewhat of an ally of their country, followed by Turkey (77 percent) and Russia (72 percent).

The UK and France were the fourth-ranked strongest allies (70 percent each), followed by the United States (63 percent).

Annual ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey is the largest study of the Middle East & North Africa's largest demographic, its 200 million plus youth.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

