Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Monday that Chinese company Tsingshan will make lithium-related investments of around $250 million in Chile.

"The investment will create hundreds of jobs in the north of the country, especially in Mejillones. And will also create value chains for lithium", the president said in a video posted on social media.

