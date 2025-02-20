The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed strategic agreements with Fosun International Limited, Wind Information, and Hejun Group to enhance economic collaboration and facilitate investment between Abu Dhabi and China.

The agreements were announced during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Shanghai, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for international investment.

Partnership with Fosun International

ADIO’s agreement with Hong Kong-listed global consumer-focused group Fosun International aims to support the company’s expansion into Abu Dhabi and the broader Middle East. ADIO will provide tailored investor support, streamlined market access, and strategic guidance to facilitate Fosun’s entry into key sectors, including wealth management, fintech, residential real estate, and healthcare innovation.

Partnership with Wind Information

ADIO has also signed an agreement with Wind Information, a leading financial information provider in China. The collaboration aims to enhance investment intelligence and facilitate knowledge exchange between investors in Abu Dhabi and China.

As part of the partnership, ADIO will support Wind Information’s clients, including securities companies, fund managers, insurance providers, banks, and investment firms, while Wind Information will provide market insights and research to Abu Dhabi-based investors exploring opportunities in China.

Partnership with Hejun Group

The partnership with Chinese consultancy Hejun Group to attract Chinese investment to Abu Dhabi and support economic diversification efforts.

Hejun Group, through its investment arm Hejun Capital, will introduce Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape to its network of more than 2,000 publicly listed and private enterprises in China. ADIO will assist these companies in establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi, offering guidance and business setup support. Hejun Capital manages over $2 billion in cumulative assets.

These agreements align with Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to enhance economic cooperation with China, providing Chinese companies with a gateway to the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia while expanding investment opportunities for Abu Dhabi-based businesses in China.

