Muscat: Duqm materials market at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm has recorded around 70 per cent completion, being one of the major projects in the Sino- Omani Industrial Park in Sezad.

The project is jointly developed between Oman Wanfang, developer and operator of the China – Oman industrial Park in Duqm, Al Thabet Holding company and Oman company for the development of the special economic zone at Duqm (Tatweer).

Eng. Ahmed bin Hamood Al Sawafi from Tatweer said the project consists of a building materials showroom, in addition to 5 buildings that consist of workshops and four stores with a total built-up area of 31,138 square metres. The project includes relevant infrastructure works such as roads, electrical works, sewage network, water network, irrigation and landscaping works. Tatweer Company is implementing and managing the project and supervising the construction work.

The establishment of the Duqm materials market aims to provide a new concept for commercial centres in the building materials sector, in a style that differs from other commercial centres and complexes in the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to showrooms and wholesale and retail stores.

The market will focus on light manufacturing and assembly activities through specialised workshops. It will also focus on bringing Chinese goods and manufacturing technologies to Oman, and deal with wholesale demands for local and international markets. It is to be hoped that the project, after its completion, will attract many local and international companies specialized in the fields of building and construction.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

