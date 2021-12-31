Dubai, UAE : ZNAP, the first-of-its-kind cashback and payment platform mobile application, that just launched a few months ago has already seen close to 100,000 app downloads, across both iOS and Android. The app hosts a wide range of features such as cashback of up to 50% on every transaction, credit vouchers, offering a seamless payment experience – to help both consumers and merchants, listed on the app.

ZNAP provides the advantage of both saving and earning at the same time for users, whilst for the vendors, it helps them with customer retention and loyalty for the brand, thereby encouraging multiple visits.

The current merchant portfolio of ZNAP includes over 350 vendors, with 150 added in the last 6 months alone. The vendors are spread across different industries, such as Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, Fashion, and a lot more – all offering irresistible cash rewards on transactions, that can be used at the same merchant within 90 days from the date of credit.

This is a unique experience, and a gratifying one, for both consumers and brands, as consumers can spend for irresistible cashbacks, while the registered vendors can learn and interact with their loyal consumers directly.

ZNAP also offers a plethora of other benefits such as Credit Vouchers, which are value vouchers that can be purchased directly from the app for a restaurant or retailer of choice and can be used against transactions or send as e-gifts to friends and family – all whilst earning cashback.

“The app has seen a lot of traction from users and vendors from all business categories that it currently hosts – be it people who are on the lookout to stretch their dirhams or small businesses looking to attract customers. We are glad that we have been able to play a part in helping both ends of the spectrum,” said Uday Rathod, CEO & Founder, ZNAP.

While the brand is currently focused on building a stronger presence in the region, they also have plans to enhance current offerings and how the platform can cater to the users who are happy to engage with the brands listed on the platform, as long as they see value in their spending whilst enjoying great benefits.

How does ZNAP work?

Signing up to the app is as simple as 1,2,3. All you need is a smartphone, valid UAE number and you can jump on and start enjoying all the offers in UAE.

The merchant list has been curated bearing in mind preferences & choices of the UAE consumer demographic and features brands loved & frequented by masses as well as the elite population. Some of the partner restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines including Chinese, Pan Asian Cuisine, Street Food, Vegan, Italian and more varieties to choose from.

What makes ZNAP unique is its one-of-a-kind cashback model that allows ample benefits for both merchant and user. ZNAP’s customer retention model is more sustainable keeping in mind the interest of both consumers & merchants.

Not just the consumers but the merchants also get to benefit from this cashback, in other words, customer retention model.

The cashback earned is utilized at the same merchant’s hub, thus, leading to a long-lasting, loyal relationship between the customer and the merchant.

ZNAP is available and free to download through the App store & Google Play store.

For more information visit: https://znap.cash

About Znap:

Founded in 2017 UAE’s no.1 free cash rewards app, Znap App is the ultimate destination for everyday savings that offers you amazing daily deals. Earn cash rewards on over 300+ Brands and Local Stores’ and make sure you enjoy all our shopping benefits while you’re on the go.

