PHOTO
- Ericsson Business Support Systems (BSS) solutions will provide Zain Kuwait with increased efficiency and shortened time-to-market when launching 5G SA charging services
- The modernization of Zain Kuwait’s existing BSS will lay the groundwork for its future digitalization journey
Zain Kuwait has signed a strategic agreement with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to upgrade and modernize its existing Business Support Systems (BSS) in order to pave the way for the commercial launch of 5G services. The modernization of the existing BSS will enable Zain Kuwait to address 5G use cases, improve customer experiences, and deliver the full potential of 5G.
Ericsson BSS solutions will provide Zain Kuwait with more flexibility, increased efficiency, and a shortened time-to-market when launching 5G services. Being agile, flexible, and scalable, Ericsson’s BSS solutions will also support Zain Kuwait’s new 5G business models as well as the new value and capabilities enhanced by 5G.
Ericsson’s BSS portfolio, which includes solutions such as Ericsson Charging, Ericsson Catalog Manager, Ericsson Order Care, Ericsson Dynamic Activation, and Ericsson Mediation will enable Zain Kuwait to efficiently capitalize on 5G opportunities and also help Zain Kuwait to handle data growth and adapt faster to business needs.
Eaman Al Roudhan, Zain Kuwait Chief Executive Officer, said: “Through our strategic partnership with Ericsson on their BSS solutions we are building a digital infrastructure backbone that will soon help us deliver high-performance and reliable 5G services to residents and enterprises across the country. Moreover, with 5G driving digitalization around the world, we look forward to leverage connectivity to play a vital role in the digital transformation journey of Kuwait.”
Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “Our full suite of Ericsson BSS solutions will not only help Zain Kuwait boost business efficiency but also help them discover and implement new 5G business models. As 5G adoption increases in Kuwait, the upgrade of our BSS solutions will provide the building blocks that will support Zain Kuwait to provide services for industry 4.0, enabling use cases such as smart manufacturing, Internet of things and others.”
As 5G enabled technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented reality exponentially change the information and communication technology (ICT) landscape, Ericsson’s full suite of end-to-end BSS solutions will help Zain Kuwait realize its digital transformation goals and drive 5G innovations in the region.
-Ends-
MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)
ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.