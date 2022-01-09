Region Gets ‘Moment’ in Industry Spotlight to Demo Its Heritage, Skills & Knowledge

DUBAI, UAE : World of Coffee (WOC), the international event for coffee professionals, arrives in Dubai this month for the event’s tenth showing and first in the Middle East.

Jointly organized by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), DXB LIVE, and the volunteer leaders of the SCA UAE Chapter, the inaugural World of Coffee will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors and brands from over 44 countries including Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Indonesia, India, Italy, Kenya, Korea, KSA, Kuwait, Nepal, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA. WOC will run at the Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC), Expo 2020 Dubai from 12 – 14 January, and will build on its successful annual runs across European and USA cities.

The upcoming WOC will bring together growers, traders, roasters, manufacturers (packing, machinery, software), distributers, baristas, SME’s, café owners, hotels, and end-users from around the world.

Global CEO of the SCA, Yannis Apostolopoulos, said; "We at the Specialty Coffee Association are delighted to partner with DXB Live and the SCA UAE Chapter on World of Coffee Dubai, our first-ever trade show in the Middle East. The Middle East and North Africa is home to the fastest-growing coffee market globally since 2015, and to a vibrant community of businesses and professionals who are ready to welcome coffee producers, manufacturers, retailers, and traders from around the world."

Speaking to the head of the Local Chapter, Khalid Al Mulla, National Coordinator of the SCA’s UAE Chapter, added; “We’re excited to support SCA and DXB Live to bring Europe’s Premier Coffee Trade Show to Dubai. The event marks a major milestone for the coffee industry in the Middle East, as one of the fastest-growing regions for coffee globally, and Expo 2020 Dubai provides the perfect platform to showcase all the exciting elements of World of Coffee, as well as the UAE National Coffee Championships.

Being located at Expo 2020 will allow for one of the most unique and exciting World of Coffee experiences ever, as participants traveling from around the world for the event will be able to experience Expo 2020, and Expo 2020 guests and coffee enthusiasts from around the world will be able to experience World of Coffee. The enthusiastic global response from exhibitors and attendees desiring to take part in World of Coffee Dubai has been overwhelming and cements this as an event that is not to be missed.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Khalid Alhammadi, SVP at DXB Live, said; “We are excited to bring this event to life at the amazing new DEC and surrounding EXPO 2020 grounds. World of

Coffee add so much value and opportunity to Dubai’s yearly event calendar, and the team have done a fantastic job in making this inaugural edition engaging and experiential.”

World of Coffee Dubai will be open from 10:00 am – 05:00 pm from 12 – 13 January & from 10:00 am – 03:00 pm on 14th of January. For more information, visit World of Coffee Dubai

About World of Coffee

World of Coffee Dubai

World of Coffee is the essential event for coffee professionals – drawing a loyal audience from the global specialty coffee community. The inaugural World of Coffee Dubai will take place from 12 – 14 January at the Dubai Exhibition Center, Expo 2020 Dubai. The event is aimed at local and regional industry professionals.

