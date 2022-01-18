300 leading global businesses showcase advanced technology to accelerate regional project development and return on investment

Abu Dhabi: The world’s leading business event for future energy and sustainability, the World Future Energy Summit, hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and NEOM Energy & Water, concluded its second and penultimate day at ADNEC Abu Dhabi with an evaluation of net-zero and decarbonisation strategies for the benefit of governments the world over. New technologies for carbon capture and hydrogen use were discussed and are especially relevant today as governments have committed to achieve net zero emissions in their campaign against climate change. The UAE leads the MENA region with its ‘Net Zero by 2050’ strategic initiative.

International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) forecasts that global energy transition investment will have to increase by 30 per cent over the planned investment to USD 131 trillion between now and 2050. Key forums at the World Future Energy Summit 2022 discussed the future for carbon capture, how the use of hydrogen will increase and play a central role in decarbonisation, the electrification of supply, and the use of alternatives such as biofuels, Refuse Derived Fuel, and scrap.

The second day at the World Future Energy Summit 2022 featured case studies and presentations by leading regional government entities including Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, NEOM, TAQA, Tadweer, ENEC and EWEC. Regional and global leaders from Total, BP, NEXTracker, Sungrow, GHD, Ecoppia and Rolls Royce discussed carbon capture and storage, hydrogen use, technology enabled waste management, future mobility, solar power, and renewables.

Huda Masalmeh from Eedama, chaired the Climate & Environment Forum and the first speech was by H.E. Eng. Yousef Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water & Future Energy Sector at UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. He said: “UAE was the first in the MENA region to announce its ‘Net Zero by 2050’ strategic initiative. To achieve our net-zero ambition, we plan to invest USD 163 billion to diversify our energy mix, decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors, build the required infrastructure and improve energy efficiency. We are driving clean electrification through solar and nuclear, implementing transparent policies, improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon and methane emissions, and turbocharging innovation to commercialise hydrogen. Our strategies aim to unlock capital flows in support of clean energy transitions and ensure reliability and affordability.”

Tom Samson, CEO of Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd., said: “We are showing how our technology can enable the decarbonisation process, especially in energy intense industrial sectors. Each SMR (Small Modular Reactor) delivers 470 MW of clean power, which is ideal for the production of low carbon hydrogen, synthetic aviation fuels, and desalination of water and energy intensive users such as data centres. SMRs can also feed green electricity into national grids, offering continuous, scalable, and cost-effective clean energy.”

Other speakers and panellists at the forum were from Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Qamar Energy, IRENA, Pinsent Masons, Emirates Steel Industries, GE Gas Power EMEA, Siemens Energy, Impact Adventures, Earth Matters, Distant Imagery Services, Engie, Longi, ITP Media Group, GreenFootprint, PwC, Red Cross and Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government.

At the Solar and Clean Energy Forum, SNC Lavalin presented, ‘Is Net Zero 2050 a target to pursue at all costs?’. Other speakers were from Tribe, HSBC, GHD, Saudi Electricity Company, Dentons, Alcazar Energy, Middle East Solar Industry Association, Future Energy Department, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE, TAQA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA, ADNOC and Siemens Energy, Shearman, Dii, Engie Hydrogen and Linde.

According to H.E. Eng. Yousef Al Ali, “By 2030, the UAE plans to have a solar capacity of 20 GW. Additionally, the Barakah nuclear power, when fully operational by 2024, will provide 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs and reduce around 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. However, the most exciting development is the potential of the growing hydrogen economy as the world strives to achieve net-zero commitments. Hydrogen is a key measure to combat climate change and will be crucial to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries, such as steel, cement, aviation, and shipping.”

Mohammed Saeed Al Shemeili of Abu Dhabi Waste Management (Tadweer) welcomed audiences at the EcoWASTE Forum with a presentation on ‘Managing medical waste during the pandemic,’ followed by case studies on ‘Using technology to map waste management services,’ by Bee’ah and by Green Good EcoTech. Dubai Technologies presented a case study on ‘Connected equipment and automation: Where tech meets waste management.’ Malek Sukkar, CEO of Averda, said: “We are delighted to be back at EcoWASTE this year, one of the premier events for sustainable waste management in the world. The event has been a great opportunity not only to meet with our current clients but also to meet potential customers interested in the high quality, innovative and sustainable waste management services Averda offers.”

The Smart Cities Forum featured Wiebe Wakker, who recounted his experience driving 100,450 km in 1,222 days, through 34 countries from the Netherlands to New Zealand, in his electric 'Blue Bandit'. Chaired by Hesham Ghaleb of Accenture, the welcome speech on ‘Meeting sustainable energy & water from the needs of a city,’ was delivered by H.E. Eng. Ahmed AlKaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources Sector, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE. Panel discussions featured Seabubbles, KPMG, EV Lab, SNC-Lavalin, Zutari, Atkins Acuity, Fenix, Clean Energy Business Council, Eveons, Masdar, Engie, UPS, Toyota, Dell Technologies, Bloqwork, Axon, University of Wollongong in Dubai, Clyde & Co., and PwC.

Aldar Properties, UAE’s leading developer, had earlier pledged to reduce energy consumption by 20 per cent across 80 of its assets, reducing carbon emissions by 80,000 tons each year and saving AED 40 million (~USD 11 million) annually.

George Berbari, CEO, DC Pro Engineering welcomed the audience at The Water Forum, followed by a keynote on ‘Building sector resilience through clean energy,’ by Gavin John Van Tonder, Executive Director Water, NEOM Energy & Water. Other presenters were from EWEC, Golden Sands Management, TAQA, Khalifa University, Engie, Masdar, DC Pro Engineering, Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority, Golden Sands Management and Siwatec Wassertec. The panel on food security featured Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, International Center for Biosaline Agriculture, Water Resources, WSP, Stantec, Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi, Food Tech Park, Madar Farms, Pure Harvest Smart Farms, RainMKrs Capital and Red Sea Farms.

The World Future Energy Summit 2022 attracts the best minds and showcases innovations that support the development of a sustainable future. It features 7 country pavilions including Japan, Germany, China, Italy, Korea, France, and Switzerland, which connect emerging markets with top global technology players. 18 new sustainable development innovations from around the world are on display as part of ‘Innovate,’ a global Masdar City initiative for knowledge exchange. The in-person business, innovation, and knowledge exchange programme has just one day to go as it runs until tomorrow, 19 January 2022 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

