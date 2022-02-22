Al-Othman: We knew that we needed a fundamental change, so we provided an experience most relevant to the needs and ambitions of our youth

Weyay provides the youth with innovative, first of its kind services in the Kuwaiti banking sector

“Tegdar Weyay” resonates the brand’s purpose and the ideas of all of the young minds that helped shape Weyay as it is today

We are proud of the youth’s interest in opening new accounts, and promise to sustain and enhance this trust

Weyay- Kuwait’s first digital bank, designed and built for the youth by the youth, launched in Apple Appstore and Google Playstore earlier this year. Now, the app is available to all eligible customers to download and sign up at their own convenience, using their Kuwait Mobile ID or scanning their Civil ID.

Within a few weeks of launching in the stores, Weyay has already enabled thousands of young customers to open a bank account in just a few minutes, totally paper-free. Interestingly, over half of these customers chose to open their accounts later in evenings and at night, typically after traditional bank branches’ working hours.

Weyay supports seamless transfer and crediting of the university allowance for Kuwaiti Students to their account. Research with the new users shows they are most excited about the smooth account opening experience, without the need to go anywhere or to sign any documents. They also love the fact that they can choose and customize their debit card and have it delivered to them promptly. Many took to social media to show off their freshly delivered Weyay cards and its unique packaging.

Staying true to its commitment to engaging with the youth in the most exciting ways, Weyay launched its uniquely entertaining Pop-up experience center, starting with the 360 Mall and slated to go around universities and other malls over the coming months. The pop-up store reflects world-class experience and design, inviting customers to get playful, win instant surprises, learn more about the Weyay app or just show off their talents in the special community section of the pop-up.

Speaking on this, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM-Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “Through in-depth researches and studies, we knew that we needed a fundamental change in our approach to banking. We had to provide an experience most relevant to the needs and ambitions of our youth.”

“Weyay provides the youth with innovative, first of its kind services in the Kuwaiti banking sector, and we will continue to offer more banking products and solutions that meet their expectations,” Al-Othman continued.

“We believe in the spirit of You Can and are here to power this young ambitious generation to achieve their goals and unlock new possibilities for themselves and our nation. Therefore, we launched our campaign “Tegdar Weyay” which resonates the brand’s purpose and the ideas of all of the young minds that helped shape Weyay as it is today,” he added.

Al-Othman concluded by saying: “We are proud of the youth’s remarkable interest in opening new accounts, and promise to sustain and enhance their trust by continuing to offer brand new innovative services that are on par with leading international standards.”

Last year in November, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) had announced that it was introducing a brand new digital bank, Weyay, and opened up the brand for early registrations. In just a few weeks from then, the bank started selectively inviting its first set of registered users to sign up and open an instant bank account.

It is worth mentioning that the exceptional interest of the youth in opening new accounts with Weyay is the fruit of many months of research and close collaboration with groups of GenZ-ers, based on which Weyay was created as a brand and product personalized to the needs of Kuwait’s youth. Weyay is the vehicle of Gen Z’s ambitions helping them grow to progress Kuwait further through their individual success.

