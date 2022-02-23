Dubai, UAE: MHD-ITICS, the Infrastructure, Technology, Industrial and Consumer Solutions cluster of Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC, has signed a Marketing Cooperation Contract with Siemens Industrial LLC for their Digital Industries products. Under the terms of this Memorandum of Understanding, MHD-ITICS will now serve as the official Regional Partner in the Sultanate of Oman for Siemens Digital Industries, a leader in automation and digitalisation.

The MoU was signed on 16 February 2022 at the Siemens Experience Center in Expo 2020 Dubai, by Jayaprakash Menon, Chief Executive Officer of MHD-ITICS, and Mohammed Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Industries, Siemens Middle East, in the presence of Hon. Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, Chairperson, MHD-ITICS, and senior officials representing Siemens and MHD-ITICS.

Commenting on the association, Hon. Lujaina Mohsin Darwish said, “Rapidly changing market conditions and an increasingly urgent need for greater sustainability are some of the greatest challenges businesses in Oman face today. Highly complex challenges such as these can be mastered by exploiting the potential of data and embracing digitalisation and automation. Siemens Digital Industries are world leaders in this segment, and through our partnership with them, we can now offer our Omani clients end-to-end solutions for the integration, automation, and digitalisation of their entire value chain.

“Moreover, we feel that fully embracing cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, cloud computing, industrial 5G, blockchain, and additive manufacturing is the way of the future. Through this partnership with Siemens Digital Industries, we will be bringing the very best of these technologies to businesses in the country and, in turn, take yet another step forward in our endeavour to be a key enabler for Oman Vision 2040 in the Sultanate.”

Siemens is a technology company focused on creating technology with purpose, adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to re-create their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. “With our established and comprehensive knowledge of markets, together with that of our partner MHD-ITICS, we can offer our customers cutting-edge technology that will spur them on their digital transformation journey and place them ahead of the competition,” said Mohammed Khalifa.

He added, “We are glad to have partnered with a company as reputed as MHD-ITICS. Its service network and market expertise in Oman are second to none. I am confident that by working in close cooperation with it, we can be a key driving force for the digital transformation of industry across the country.”

