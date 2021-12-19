DUBAI, UAE: - VERTECO, a sustainable company specialising in smart washroom technology and water-saving solutions, has made impactful steps to develop intelligent water management and implement smart washroom technologies for businesses and homes in 2021. Receiving awards and expanding partnerships, VERTECO continues to make further plans for a sustainable future.

2021: A Year of Awards

In the summer of 2021, VERTECO was awarded ‘Industry Supplier of the Year’ in both the Facilities Management Awards 2021 and the Innovation in Facilities Management Awards 2021. The company was named ‘Industry Supplier of the Year’ for their innovative solutions within the facilities management industry. They were also recognised for their revolutionary concepts in sustainability and advanced smart washroom technology for businesses.

Official sponsors for RENEW Our World, Student Water Innovation Challenge

Following these commendations, VERTECO became official sponsors for RENEW Our World, Student Water Innovation Challenge, by partnering with the Water Alliance Association. The challenge is a ground-breaking school competition created to inspire UAE students to generate original and sustainable solutions that address the global water crisis. This included water conservation and water quality while incorporating community welfare. VERTECO’s sustainable mindset made this partnership an ideal union. VERTECO continued to adhere to their core values throughout the year, partnering with Propelair, the world’s lowest water-flush toilet, providing sustainable toilets to the UAE.

Perhaps their most significant achievement of 2021, VERTECO proceeded to help companies reach impressive operational efficiencies with their advanced and sustainable water-saving solutions and smart washroom technologies.

A successful past, an ambitious future

The company, which first opened their Middle East regional office in Dubai in 2010, value their future plans as much as their past achievements. "Our primary focus is on smart washroom technology," says VERTECO Managing Director, David King. "But we won't forget our beginnings in water conservation. We are experts in this field and are highly respected in our commitment to conservation."

David will be speaking about household water efficiency at the World Future Energy Summit 2022 in Abu Dhabi. As a forward-thinking specialist in this field, VERTECO will bring to attention the policy and educational initiatives that have successfully changed consumer behaviour, along with technology and equipment that reduces water use.

At the forefront of sustainable facilities management

David King said, “We will continue to be the leader in producing smart washroom technology to the most agile and innovative organisations in the region. We will keep a keen focus on delivering cost efficiency and a cutting-edge customer experience for businesses in the Middle East measurably and sustainably.”

2021 has not been without its challenges. The pressure felt in the environmental industry to deliver results in response to COVID-19, with cleanliness and hygiene in public buildings, including offices and hotels, is now considered a duty of care. There is a push for FM managers to support this with location-specific data. Sensor-driven 3D IoT smart washroom and water management solutions have seen a rise in popularity because of this - something which VERTECO is proud to provide.

David King also commented, “VERTECO anticipate for this trend to continue. We continue to focus investment on washroom technologies that incorporate into data-rich and user-friendly dashboards to support FM managers with workforce planning, hygiene management, and supporting cost efficiency.”

For further details about VERTECO, check out https://www.verteco.com

ABOUT VERTECO

VERTECO specialises in water conservation solutions, innovative washroom technologies, and smart water management to help businesses improve their environmental, hygiene, and operational efficiencies.

Founded in the UK in 1992, VERTECO operates across six continents and over 35 countries. Since opening the Middle East regional office in Dubai in 2010, VERTECO has been using market-defining innovation, research and disruptive technology to deliver water management, water conservation, energy reduction, hygiene and related IoT Smart solutions.

Drawing on almost 30 years experience in the environmental space, VERTECO has a full range of water conservation products that help companies reduce water usage and general wastage.

VERTECO serves some of the MENA region’s most iconic destinations and major companies such as Dubai Airport, EMAAR, Etihad ESCO, Etisalat, Etihad Airways, VOX Cinemas, Dubai Airports, Mall of the Emirates, Mubadala and at Expo 2020 Dubai, amongst many others.

VERTECO has been recognised with many accolades:

2010 Waterwise Marque Award

2012 Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s (DEWA) ‘Letter of Recommendation'

2012 Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s (QCC) ‘Certificate of Conformity

2021 Facilities Management Middle East Supplier of the Year

2021 Innovation in Facilities Management, Supplier of the Year

In 2018, VERTECO launched www.SaveWaterUAE.com, its residential e-commerce platform to help homeowners and tenants save water.

For more information, visit www.verteco.com

