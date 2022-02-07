Oman: Under Armour, has officially opened its very first brand house in Oman, located in the brand-new shopping destination, ‘Mall of Oman’ in Muscat. The Under Armour store is the first in the region to be fitted out and designed to create an elevated, seamless and consumer-friendly retail experience.

Centrally located within the capital of Muscat, the ‘Mall of Oman’ is the country’s newest and largest shopping destination for tourists, families, residents, and Omani citizens alike. Positioned within easy reach of the city’s main neighborhoods, as well as retail and business hubs, the new store is in the perfect spot to cater to all fitness enthusiasts needs.

The new store concept is designed in line with Under Armour’s global guidelines to ensure a smooth walk-through experience for customers with visible display of all apparel, footwear and accessories. The store will play host to the latest male, female and kids’ sports apparel, in addition to the latest pieces from the brands training, running, golf and hugely popular Rock collections (designed in collaboration with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Under Armour’s global brand ambassador).

Catering to athletes of all ages and abilities, the Under Armour store has been created to meet the expectations and aspirations of every customer, with highly trained staff on hand to offer advice on a variety of topics to meet the needs of individuals, as well as sports teams’ enthusiasts.

Lee Devon, Vice President for Under Armour Middle East commented: “We are delighted to open our first store in Sultanate of Oman and in the newest, largest mall in the country. Our store will be our pinnacle expression in the country. The store will be the home of performance apparel, footwear and accessories, a brand and fitness destination that will expertly meet the needs of all our customers in a modern, state-of-the-art environment. Oman is a wonderful country filled with diversity amazing people we are thrilled to be a part of the community. We can’t wait to meet our customers in the store.”

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, the originator of performance footwear, apparel and equipment, revolutionized how athletes across the world dress. Designed to make all athletes better, the brand's innovative products are sold worldwide to athletes at all levels. The Under Armour global headquarters is in Baltimore, Maryland.

For further information, please contact:

House of Comms : underarmour@houseofcomms.com

Under Armour : nadia.n@athlocity.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022