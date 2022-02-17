Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE based Fincasa Ventures, one of the leading investment firms announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Emerging Africa Investments LLC, a financial services firm to accelerate its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Emerging Africa Investments is led by Chairman - Mr. Mark Yong, who has over 20 years of experience into global business operations. His dedication, professionalism and commitment to business ethics along with his acute business acumen, will help Fincasa to enhance their presence in the region. This decision works in conjunction with the next key milestone, which will be to explore new business opportunities and tap more investments on a local basis.

Commenting on the recent collaboration, Mr. Mark Yong, Chairman of Emerging Africa Investments said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Fincasa Ventures and are excited to work together to support their expansion agenda. We have had a long-standing partnership with Fincasa Ventures and this new collaboration will position the company to capitalize on accurate synergies and development opportunities.”

Mr. Yong’s global portfolio spans Australia, Asia and Africa continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes, including real estate, aviation, mining, fashion, technology and more.

Referring to the collaboration, Mr. Varis Sayed, Chief Executive Officer of Fincasa Ventures said, “We are glad to partner with Emerging Africa Investments LLC. The choice to collaborate is strategic, and fits into the wider business goals of Fincasa, supporting the growth and development of our global presence. While Emerging Africa Investments’ will play a major role in strengthening our current relationships in the African market, this partnership will facilitate new business opportunities for Fincasa in the MENA region.”

As part of the new collaboration, both companies aim to improve competitiveness in the region by fostering investment, innovation and entrepreneurship, whilst bolstering human capital and technology capabilities to achieve a sustainable future. In addition, this collaboration will serve as catalyst for Middle East’s emergence to attract global investments.

