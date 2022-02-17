Dubai: Global education specialists, Crimson Education, are bringing together top global employers to help parents and UAE high school students explore internship opportunities available for them in the country. Multinational companies include the Big Four accounting firms, tech giants, financial services mainstays, and companies at the forefront of emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies and AI.

The event, scheduled on 19th February at DIFC, will also feature some of the country’s most impressive high school students who gained funding for their startups. These include teenagers Ibrahim Sait whose startup got AED50,000 funding while still in high school and Ishaaq Qureshi, a social media and marketing guru with 1 million+ views on and 250K+ impressions.

In addition, four Dubai-based teenagers who bagged an internship with PwC and got mentoring from American legendary investor, hedge fund pioneer and philanthropist, Julian Robertson will also be speaking at the event and sharing their experience.

Attendees to the summit will also hear from young activists in the community, academic and admissions experts, former admissions officers from top universities and Fortune 500 companies about how students can really stand out by preparing them early for long-term success. Other topics to be explored at the event include why ambitious high school students should consider academic research to stand out, and hear from HSBC on how parents can plan and finance their children’s international education journey.

About Crimson Education:

Crimson Education is the world’s most successful US/UK university admissions support consultancy, with students 4x more likely to gain acceptance to the Ivy League, Oxford, Cambridge and more. Students are matched with a team of supporters including SAT/ACT/ UK entrance exam tutors, extracurricular and leadership mentors, essay prep specialists and overall application strategists in a highly personalised service. The tutors and mentors are graduates from, or students at, the very top universities the students are applying to including Harvard, Princeton Yale, Stanford, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, UCL, LSE and many more. Crimson Education also facilitates internships, ambassadorships, and career opportunities that can stretch a professional lifetime and are dedicated to providing students with the opportunities they need to launch themselves on the international stage, utilising the education system of the 21st century to build the leaders of tomorrow.

