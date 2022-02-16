UAE-based F&B entrepreneurs and husband-wife duo, Ranya and Khaled Fadly have launched Kreative Restaurants & Co (KR&CO), a multi-concept holding company that operates a diverse portfolio of their popular F&B brands, each with a unique offering, but all with great food at their core.

What first began as a single concept back in November 2017 under the name Poke & Co, has grown to include 17 F&B brands and 21 locations in 6 cities under the KR&CO name. Over the last 4-years, the team at KR&CO has developed an innate ability to recognize gaps in the F&B market and adapt to match the growing needs of consumers. KR&CO was devised to unify the separate F&B concepts under one holding company with an objective to expand and grow globally.

KR&CO prioritises good food and is driven to create dynamic brands with an emphasis on sustainably sourced, fresh ingredients. Growing the brand by 6 concepts last year with 13 more under development, KR&CO shows no signs of slowing down, revealing expansion plans this year across markets like KSA, Oman, France, Spain, and the UK in addition to further expansion in the UAE.

The company has tactfully adapted their business model to overcome obstacles set forth by the pandemic by prioritizing a mix of restaurants, as well as delivery-only kitchens. KR&CO operates both brick and mortar locations that offer dine-in for customers while simultaneously operating back-of-house kitchens focused on delivery orders. By utilizing the recognizable & Co brand name across the board of F&B concepts, customers have come to remain loyal to the identifiable namesake.

KR&CO has just moved into a bigger 10,000 sqft central production facility under a cloud kitchen business model, to support their rapid growth and expansion. The company’s principal brick and mortar trading brands include Poké & Co, Chick’n Co, and Acai & Co with their 14 other loved concepts, ranging from (but not limited to), Healthy & Co, Keto & Co, to Bagel & Co, Salad & Co, and Vegan & Co; formatted as cloud kitchens. The culinary innovation at KR&CO is spearheaded by Co-Founder, Ranya Fadly, who has transformed her passion for food into an ever-evolving customer-centric business.

By maintaining an open conversation with customers, utilizing and actioning feedback, KR&CO has gained a reputation for being open to the personalization of all menu items. By taking the input of customers and updating menus to match requests, KR&CO has built a loyal and organic crowd of steadfast supporters that continues to grow.

Co-founder and CEO of Kreative Restaurants & Co, Khaled Fadly said, “KR&CO was established to unite our growing portfolio of F&B concepts with strategies aimed at developing our large number of brands, respecting their distinct identities with the objective to expand globally. Our focus will continue to be on brand innovation and developing our food concepts based on data and analytics as we continue to strengthen our leadership position in the hospitality industry.”

Co-founder and COO of Kreative Restaurants & Co, Ranya Fadly said, “As a homegrown company, we are thrilled to have formed such an extensive following across the UAE. I have always been a foodie and developing menus that take inspiration from customer preferences has allowed me to truly explore my passion for the culinary world. I take a lot of pride in how far we have come and cannot wait to grow KR&CO into a global brand.”

About Kreative Restaurants & Co:

Kreative Restaurants & Co is a UAE-based holding company with multiple concepts under its umbrella. It manages, owns and operates 17 subsidiary companies that include Poké & Co; Açai & Co; Avo & Co; Chick’n Co; Healthy & Co; Keto & Co; Eggs & Co; Bagel & Co; Asian & Co; Vegan & Co; Mochi & Co; Salad & Co; Burger & Co; Pasta & Co; Eats & Co; Prep & Co Meal Plans; and CookFresh Meal Kits.

Food entrepreneurs and husband-wife duo, Ranya and Khaled Fadly are well versed in the UAE’s F&B and hospitality scene. They founded KR&CO on the back of multiple successes from various UAE-based food concepts.

The company currently employs over 250 people across the different restaurant concepts and served over 1 million customers last year with an average of 100,000 customers per month. With KR&CO’s aggressive expansions plans, the company is forecasted to serve over 3 million customers across different markets in 2022.

