Dubai’s Museum of the Future, set to open on February 22, 2022, was built using advanced construction technologies and software, including Trimble’s flagship product, Tekla Structures. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), a global leader in construction technology, has revealed how its solutions enhanced and simplified the details and workflow in the designing, fabricating, and coordinating phases of this landmark project.

With its size and complex design, the Museum of the Future involved using massive amounts of data during the design phase and Eversendai integrated Tekla Structures, Trimble’s flagship software solution, to make the workflow seamless and deliver precise interface requirements.

Eversendai also utilized a cloud collaboration tool from Trimble portfolio to identify potential clashes in various processes such as roofing, façade, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP), and reinforced cement concrete. Using the cloud-based software allowed the contractor to resolve the issues in the initial design phase, saving substantial time and resources.

During the construction of the Museum of the Future, various project teams used multiple solutions from Trimble. Trimble Connect was used as the Common Data Environment (CDE), Trimble’s SysQue was used for the intricate MEP design, Tekla Structures also proved helpful in designing the building’s highly complex structure and Robotic Total Stations were used for the automated on-site layout. The use of modern Trimble solutions helped reduce the rework by up to 65%, a 50% productivity boost and a 25% total energy consumption reduction.

Reminiscing the project experience, Sreenivasa Rao Vipparla, General Manager, Design & Engineering – ME, UK & CIS, Eversendai Engineering L.L.C said “Tekla Structures is a potent tool behind the success of our Museum of Future Project due to its powerful 3D modeling capabilities and flexibility to open API options that gave us a large scope to explore and develop routines to do modeling and detailing accurately in a relatively short time with a high degree of precision. Considering the complex geometry as well as the intricate shape of the structure and also provision of multi-staged construction pre-set requirements of CMES Analysis, the Tekla Structures had played a vital role in concluding the Engineering and Detailing activities within the project deadlines.”

“The BIM management with Tekla software boosted the project’s efficiency, accuracy and time management.” added Sreenivasa Rao Vipparla.

Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions, Middle East and India said: “It is an honor to be part of this modern construction marvel, the most-awaited opening of one of the most beautiful museums in the world. The advancements in technology today has led us to enhance digital solutions in so many ways in the construction sector. Eversendai, our esteemed client, efficiently used Trimble’s solutions in the construction, and we are immensely proud of how our product has significantly enhanced the workflow and processes. We encourage the industry to adopt such advanced technologies and put them to use.”

The eye-catching structure, spanning an area of 30,000 square meters, will serve as an exhibition space for innovations and new technologies and a home for a research center, a laboratory, and an auditorium.

Aside from the Museum of the Future, Trimble’s solutions were also utilized in the construction of other iconic projects such as the Burj Khalifa, One Zabeel, Riyadh Metro, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture, Egypt’s Adly Mansour metro station, and the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020.

Trimble has become one of the leading growing construction solution providers with a wide array of smart construction technology solutions for owners, contractors, architects, engineers, and subcontractors. Tekla Structures, its flagship product, is known as one of the most advanced software solutions for BIM and structural engineering globally.

