Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TP-Link®, a leading provider of consumer and business networking products across the globe has recently unveiled a new brand identity, Aginet, their go-to place for Internet Service Providers. Alongside the launch of this entirely new brand identity, TP-Link is launching its complete ISP product line under Aginet to reflect its agile, pragmatic solution offerings to the market. Considering the ISP market’s growing needs in connecting users around the world, TP-Link took the decision of introducing a brand and lineup that match today’s service providers with the latest innovations in internet access and are dedicated to their specific needs.

A History of Reliability

Aginet features a slew of products and services that offer a wider range of application scenarios, such as xPON, xDSL, Hybrid access, WiFi access, and mesh networking.The products that now make up Aginet have experienced significant revenue and market share growth, selling more than 100 million products in the ISP market. Aginet's future lies in its ability to deliver agile, pragmatic, and reliable products and solutions to the global market.

Under the Aginet flag, TP-Link will release a comprehensive range of products and solutions including WiFi routers, Whole Home Mesh WiFi, GPON OLT, GPON WiFi routers, VDSL modem routers, and 4G/5G routers. All of these will be backed by innovative R&D, quality-assured vertical manufacturing, and excellent pre-and-after sales services. The brand will also feature the fastest response time and the most efficient execution team in the network communications terminal industry.

Aginet’s customers and partners have been an important part of the process and now have a new way to work with Aginet via a fully featured and functional WiFi management platform. Aginet also helps ISPs reduce on-site support by performing operations, diagnostics, and maintenance remotely. All of this facilitates extensive automation to reduce operational costs, improve customer satisfaction, and increase flexibility.

What’s Behind the Logo?

Aginet stems from TP-Link’s commitment to offering a highly agile solution to service providers to match their ever-changing markets. Its logo likewise captures this by stylizing the “A” and “N” letters that refer to an Agile Network. Both letters, however, are incomplete without the other. This symbolizes the necessity for a holistic system that relies on trustworthiness and flexible cooperation. The logo’s straightforward and impactful visualization stresses Aginet’s three core concepts: professionalism, agility, and reliability.

Aginet’s font and color scheme reflect the open approachability of the brand no matter the size and location of ISPs. TP-Link hopes that by offering a reliability-centered brand, providers will use it as a springboard for their future endeavors. The original Service Provider Business Unit of TP-Link led the company on a six-year journey from the birth of a business unit to a brand-new sub-brand. The new logo pays homage to the company's origins in the ISP market.

What’s Next?

Aginet will be launched in the coming weeks followed by its TAUC (TP-Link Aginet Unified Cloud) solution. The TAUC solution will facilitate the rollout, deployment, and remote management of services and network for ISPs, and offer a better user experience for end users. Please visit https://service-provider.tp-link.com to learn more about the products and services offered.

-Ends-

About TP-Link

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked by analyst firm IDC as the No. 1 provider of WLAN products,* supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving billions of people worldwide.

With a proven heritage of stability, performance, and value, TP-Link has curated a portfolio of products that meets the networking needs of all individuals. Now, as the connected lifestyle continues to evolve, the company is expanding today to exceed the demands of tomorrow.

For more information about TP-Link, please visit us online at www.tp-link.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tplinkmea/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TPLink.UAE/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPLinkMEA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TPLinkMEA/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tplinkmea/

Media Inquiries:

Akram Syed

Absolute Communications

Akrams@absolutecg.net

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022