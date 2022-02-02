Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Leveraging its presence at LEAP, Saudi Arabia's largest-ever technology industry event, to emphasize its commitment to the Middle East region, Delinea today announced its debut as a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security. The launch was held at the company’s stand (H3.F40), hosted by the local Middle East Delinea team.

Backed by TPG Capital, Delinea was formed in April 2021 through the merger of established PAM leaders Thycotic and Centrify. Delinea's new brand identity underscores its significant progress as a combined company and renewed commitment to providing comprehensive, cloud-ready solutions that put privileged access at the center of cybersecurity. For small businesses and global enterprises alike, Delinea delivers the digital freedom that everyone deserves by seamlessly defining the boundaries of access.

As organizations continue their digital transformations, they are faced with increasingly sophisticated environments and more challenging requirements for securing an expanded threatscape. Legacy PAM solutions are not designed for today’s hybrid environments, are too complex, and cannot solve current privilege management challenges.

“At Delinea, we believe the opposite of complex isn’t simple – it’s seamless. Our mission is to provide security that’s invisible to the user, while simultaneously providing IT and security teams with the control they require,” said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. “With Delinea, the boundaries of access are easily defined to help customers reduce risk, ensure compliance, and streamline security. We are providing privileged access without the excess.”

Delinea’s solutions grant access to an organization’s most critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure using a centralized dashboard. Users get access when and where they need it, for as long as needed to complete the task. Delinea empowers agility, productivity, and security.

“One year ago, in partnership with the Thycotic and Centrify teams, we set out to build a dynamic identity security platform that delivers one of the most comprehensive product suites in the market,” said Tim Millikin, Partner at TPG Capital. “Today’s brand launch marks the next exciting milestone in this journey. Delinea is introducing the next generation of cloud-based privileged access, purpose-built for enterprises operating in today’s hybrid, perimeter-less, and ever-evolving world.”

Whether in the cloud or on-premises, Delinea provides powerful, customizable, and scalable solutions to secure organizations of any size or in any industry, no matter their PAM maturity.

ABOUT DELINEA

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 100. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

