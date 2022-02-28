Thuraya PTT seamlessly extends the range of voice and data communications, reducing costs while improving efficiency for customers

The solution guarantees interoperability among multiple users with communications systems on land and at sea

ABU DHABI, UAE: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE's flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC ("Yahsat" or, together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ("ADX") under (SYMBOL: YAHSAT) (ISIN: AEA007501017) today announced that it has launched its new IP-based radio communications solution, Thuraya Push-to-Talk (PTT).

Thuraya PTT has been developed with Cobham SATCOM, a market-leading provider of satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land markets. The solution will enable users across a wide spectrum of industries to extend the range of their voice communications beyond line of sight (BLOS) wherever their assets and teams are located.

Thuraya PTT is an IP-based radio communications solution that works in conjunction with any Thuraya Broadband terminal to establish a private network. It gives users the ability to combine and integrate different technologies such as 3G/LTE/LMR (Land Mobile Radio) via Thuraya's advanced satellite system for seamless voice and data communications.

The new solution has been designed so that it is simple to use and guarantees secure interoperability among multiple users with different communication systems on land and at sea. The solution manages communications from multiple devices and locations and provide real-time, uninterrupted switching between satellite, cellular and LAN, ensuring cost efficient and reliable connectivity.

Thuraya PTT is designed for mission critical operations to support organizations in remote areas that often struggle with a lack of reliable connectivity - particularly when there is an urgent need to communicate across different areas, countries or continents. Thuraya's PTT service enables organizations to overcome this challenge, enhancing overall workforce productivity and safety as a result.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer at Thuraya, said: "We are proud to announce the launch of the Thuraya Push-to-Talk solution today. Satellite connectivity and push-to-talk technology will provide unparalleled support to a wide range of sectors—most of which are currently being served and supported by Thuraya—by boosting efficiency, safety and security for troops and staff operating on-the-ground. The market has clearly shown a demand for PTT services which enables users to communicate through a single solution. We anticipate that market potential for such a service will continue to grow."

"Our partnership with Cobham SATCOM has been a key component of this successful launch. It has enabled us to broaden and enhance our portfolio offering by creating a platform for further innovation and development of features and applications to increase our global market share. We're looking forward to more collaborations with Cobham SATCOM and reaching more milestones of this nature in the near future," he added.

The global PTT (incl. hardware, solutions and services for all network types) market size is set to grow from USD 29.2 billion in 2021 to USD 45.2 billion by 2026, at CAGR of 9.1 % during this period, with the sectors of Public Safety, Government, Energy and Utilities occupying a significant proportion of growth. In addition, the global hybrid-satellite cellular terminal market is expected to reach around USD 700 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 22.81% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Thuraya PTT extends legacy push-to-talk capabilities to hybrid data networks such as terrestrial cellular networks where available, supplemented by the Thuraya satellite network where no terrestrial network coverage is present. With no user intervention required, the system automatically routes voice and data traffic via the least expensive and most reliable network available.

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Thuraya, is the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE-based Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat), which is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system, which is scheduled to commence operations in 2024.

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya's superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company's diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

