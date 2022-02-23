Furthermore, the global equipment market in this sector is expected to reach US$312.8 billion by 2026

Transmission & Distribution to have a central role at Middle East Energy 2022

Dubai, UAE: The GCC could require nearly US$50 billion of grid-related investments to support proposed capacity additions from renewables, according to Clean Energy – Going Beyond the Grid, a whitepaper prepared by Frost & Sullivan for Middle East Energy, the MENA region’s most reputable and comprehensive event for the energy sector.

The whitepaper revealed that for the GCC to diversify its power mix, investment in large-scale renewables capacity additions is required and would need corresponding increased investment in transmission and distribution networks to eliminate inadequacies.

In line with the expected increase in grid-related investments, a report titled Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Industry has highlighted the transmission and distribution equipment industry is expected to top US$312.8 billion globally by 2026, further underscoring its importance as a central theme when Middle East Energy, formally Middle East Electricity, returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 7-9 March 2022.

Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Global Energy & Utilities Forum and Middle East Energy, said: “At the very centre of harnessing renewable energy and making it available for consumers is effective transmission and distribution networks, which is why the sector continues to play a prominent role at the Middle East Energy exhibition and during dedicated conference sessions.

“With the value of the transmission and distribution equipment industry continuing to grow exponentially, a range of market leaders have already confirmed their attendance at Middle East Energy and will be showcasing the latest technologies and innovations supporting the delivery of renewable energy to end-users and, ultimately, delivering on the regions net-zero commitments.”

Exhibitors, including DUCAB, Lucy Electric, Rittal, Emirates Transformers, Eaton, Riyadh Cables, Tesar and Bahra will provide insights into the latest breakthrough technologies, upgraded services, and solutions driving higher efficiency and flexibility within the sector.

In addition, a range of in-depth sessions as part of the Global Energy & Utilities Forum, including Grids of the Future, will address pressing industry issues, such as digital technologies for stabilising grids during the energy transition; the role of machine learning and AI in future grids; and the rise of the ‘prosumer’, someone who both produces and consumes energy, and their impact on grid development.

Top-level speakers confirmed to discuss the growing role of transmission and distribution in the MENA region include Gary Lawerence, Segment President – Power Grid, Schneider Electric; Mark Ossel, Member of the Board, OSGP Alliance; Rui de Sousa, Principal – Industry & Value Advisory, Energy & Natural Resources MENA Region, SAP; Shaikh Sahid Hossain, SVP & Global Director, ETAP; and Yousuf Al Mahrooqi, Chief Distribution Officer (Acting), Muscat Electricity Distribution Company.

Supporting the demand for new information surrounding transmission and distribution is the event’s Technical Sessions. Visitors will have the opportunity to hear from experts regarding technologies in energy storage for the grid, clean technologies in the microgrid, and leveraging residential EVs for grid stability, among others.

Transmission & Distribution is just one of five focused product areas of Middle East Energy. The others cover energy-critical sectors, including Smart Solutions; Renewable & Clean Energies; Critical & Back-up Power; and Energy Consumption & Management.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Middle East Energy is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure. Informa, organisers of the event, have confirmed over 18,000 attendees, 500 exhibitors and 250 delegates are expected during the three-day energy showcase.

This year’s event sponsors include Perkins, Baudouin, Newage Stamford AVK, and Rieloo UPS.

