Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG) and Udacity have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today. The agreement aims to foster the collaboration in scientific and training fields of common interest.

Through this MoU, the parties aim to combine efforts to launch targeted and tailored programs to uncover the digital and leadership career potential of Abu Dhabi government employees, community members and the youth, and bridge its future skills gap. This is directly in line with ADSG’s commitment to enhancing the competencies of the workforce in the Emirate and allows them to contribute to the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of establishing a highly competitive, knowledge based economy.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mohammed Gheyath, Acting Director-General for ADSG and Gabriel Dalporto as the CEO of Udacity.

The agreement will see the mutual exchange of knowledge and experiences between ADSG and Udacity, as well as the implementation of various seminars, conferences, training courses, joint workshops, activities and events organised by the two parties in collaboration. Further, as part of this agreement the ADSG and Udacity will create and deliver targeted tailored programs to unlock the digital career and leadership potential of ADSG’s targeted audience, and equip them with the skills they need to excel in the future.

As part of the agreement, Udacity will provide tailored access channels and related support to ADSG targeted audiences. The agreement also covers the involvement in the Abu Dhabi Public Exchange Program through the support and endorsement of high potential Abu Dhabi government employees for an on-the-job training and learning journey.

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Mohammed Gheyath, Acting Director-General of ADSG stated: “We have a longstanding partnership with Udacity, and today we are proud to be cooperating with them again to work on providing a comprehensive and integrated virtual learning experience for Abu Dhabi government employees, community members and youth, to contribute to enhancing their competencies and providing them with the skills that will enable them to achieve career excellence.”

His Excellency added: “At ADSG, we are committed to partnering with the best local and international institutions, as well as online educational platforms from around the world. This partnership directly aligns with our continuous effort to provide world-class comprehensive learning experiences to UAE government employees, and our dedication to contributing to the sustainable development of UAE’s knowledge economy and support Abu Dhabi’s digitalization agenda.”

Reflecting on the agreement, Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity said: “This partnership truly has the potential to make an unprecedented impact on the UAE economy by expanding the digital capabilities of the workforce. By investing in its most important resource—the people—the Abu Dhabi School of Government exemplifies a forward-thinking vision for the future of the region. This initiative can serve as a blueprint for other governments who aim to build tech-focused talent transformation programs.”

ADSG is the leading government entity responsible for developing the competencies of government employees to become more effective by providing training and development programs based on international best practises that are in line with the needs, vision, and aspirations of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Udacity is a global digital talent transformation platform that has the power to transform lives, businesses, and nations. Udacity’s platform offers real world content for job-ready competencies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity partners with leading enterprise companies to invest in their workforce and deliver impactful talent development programs.

-Ends-

About the Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG)

ADSG was established in 2018 and is the government entity responsible for overseeing and planning the learning and development of all Abu Dhabi government employees. Its remit is to develop the most effective government workforce for the emirate through the provision of high-quality training and development activities, based on international best practice, while considering the priorities and requirements of Abu Dhabi.

To achieve its mandate of offering a world-class comprehensive learning experience to UAE government employees, ADSG is forging partnerships with the best local and international academic institutions, as well as online educational platforms from around the world.

