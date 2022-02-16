Dubai, UAE – TGI Fridays, the new trendiest destination for casual dining reopens its doors in Ibn Battuta Mall. Calling all foodies! A dynamic experience awaits you with energetic vibes and bright fun interiors.

Surrounded by a unique and interesting décor, TGI Fridays is back with a new look that promises to elevate every dining experience. The popular restaurant marks the Dubai food scene as they are the first in Dubai, UAE to reopen with a 360 transformation that highlights its modern and contemporary interiors. A vibrant, bold and sleek design, TGI Fridays is the one-stop destination and a must-visit for everyone.

Globally recognized for its love of good food and lively atmosphere, TGI Fridays is one of the leading casual dining restaurants globally and in the wider region with 48 restaurants across Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Being the go-to place for friends and family, the fan-favourite restaurant knows what it takes to make every dining experience unforgettable. Savour a flavoursome menu featuring a variety of TGI Fridays classics including steaks, juicy burgers, pastas, refreshing beverages and a selection of cravable desserts.

The reimagined restaurant in Ibn Battuta Mall makes headway for all the other TGI Fridays restaurants in the region and promises to deliver an electrifying experience. Stay tuned for this space as TGI Fridays will soon roll out more exciting restaurants throughout the year.

Guests can now dine at TGI Fridays’ re-opened restaurant in Ibn Battuta Mall. For more info, please visit https://tgifridaysme.com, @tgifridaysuae or call 04 882 6395.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises of more than 850 restaurants in 55 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of “Friday” is core to our promise that “In Here, It’s Always Friday®.”

TGI Fridays is one of the leading casual dining restaurants in the UAE and the wider region, with the network now including 48 restaurants across Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Visit https://www.tgifridaysme.com for more information.

