Riyadh, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, and Mumbai, INDIA : Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, and Zain KSA, a pioneering mobile telecommunications and digital services provider that is committed to supporting innovation and spearheading the next-generation’s technological revolution in the Middle East, today announced they have entered a strategic engagement to fuel digital transformation journeys of enterprises and government organisations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). With this collaboration the combined ecosystems will deliver solutions and platforms to remodel cities with smart street lighting, smart waste management, connected workplace, healthcare and connected cars.

The flagship project where Tata Communications and Zain KSA are working together to bring smart street lighting solution for one of the key cities in KSA. Tata Communications IoT ecosystem will serve as one-stop-shop to provide the hardware, platform, application and insights while Zain KSA will expand the footprint with its business-to-business (B2B) offerings through joint projects related to software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and global contact centres, as well as the application of smart transport and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabling smart waste handling, smart metering and other smart city use cases, to name a few.

“The strength of the reach of Zain KSA and cutting-edge infrastructure combined with our ecosystem of advanced technologies will strengthen the country’s shift to becoming a sustainable economy,” said Vaneet Mehta, Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia & Africa, Tata Communications. “This is a demonstration of our both organisations commitment to enable reimagining of cities in the Middle East by operating on smarter and cost-efficient models. This is a milestone project for Tata Communications for transforming the city into an intelligent and energy efficient metropolis, reducing its carbon footprint and charting the path for other cities to replicate.”

“Building on our pioneering and internationally renowned 5G network and in line with our vertical expansion strategy to drive 5G applications such as IoT we will work together to contribute to our comprehensive digital solutions offering and transformation services under one roof to enterprises and governments across the kingdom,” said Eng. Saad A. Al-Sadhan, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer, Zain KSA. “The confluence of reliable connectivity, agility and trust will converge to better serve communities, businesses and governments. Together we will strengthen the digital core of the country to reinforce Saudi Vision 2030 and provide businesses the tools to embrace innovation and disruption to succeed in a rapidly evolving environment.”

The Tata Communications and Zain KSA strategic engagement will serve Saudi’s enterprises and government institutions with advanced technologies such as IoT, 5G, Low Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN® specification), Managed Security Services, SDWAN and many others. It will also support environmental sustainability measures and digital transformation of the region.

-Ends-

Media Contact Media Contact

Viswakumar Menon Mahmoud Munther Tayeb

Tata Communications Zain KSA

viswa.menon@tatacommunications.com mahmoud.tayeb@sa.zain.com

About Zain KSA

Zain KSA is a leading telecom provider established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on August 2008 as a listed company. In due respect to its highly developed infrastructure, the company was successful in establishing itself as a reliable telecom operator and a digital service provider whose services include telecom services, 5G network, digital payment services, cloud computing, IoT solutions, fiber services, drones, and many others.

Zain KSA is committed to the continuous development of its network and services in order to achieve the best customer service experience for individuals, the private sector and government institutions, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which is to provide the services needed for a smart society and a better quality of life.

For more information on Zain KSA please visit: www.sa.zain.com

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today’s fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world’s cloud giants. Its Tier-1 IP network, wholly-owned subsea fibre backbone and consortium cables’ global network carries ~30% of the world’s internet routes. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications’ expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications’ operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications’ network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company’s communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications’ industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications’ control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited’s Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2022 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022