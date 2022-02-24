On February 21, 2022, students from Oulu University Teacher Training School, Finland, met with students from GEMS Modern Academy, Dubai, at Finland’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion during an event to commemorate the education and cultural exchange project that saw students from both countries collaborating and sharing knowledge. The Art of Learning event was held in collaboration with Finnish furniture designer and manufacturer ISKU.

Expert speakers from the UAE and Finland participated in the event and, through a series of presentations and workshops, highlighted the importance of combining robust curricular, highly skilled teachers and an optimal learning environment when developing a successful, student-centred pedagogical framework.

As part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the United Nations has set out 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) urging countries to come together to enhance global change. SDG 4, Quality Education, aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all and outlines ten targets, including increasing the supply of qualified teachers and building and upgrading education facilities. An aim of the Art of Learning event was the collaborative exploration of how education providers in both countries could work towards this SDG, making impactful changes to enhance education opportunities.

During the event, 40 students from the UAE and Finland participated in a design workshop led by ISKU, an organisation with extensive experience designing and furnishing learning environments in schools and universities. The students were tasked with using 3D design technology to create a sustainable piece of furniture using materials made from recycled plastic (PET) bottles. The design challenge encouraged the students to develop an item they felt would enhance their everyday learning experience.

Discussing the importance of user-led design when designing the optimal learning environment, Elise Tarvainen, COO of ISKU International, said: “When designing any functional space bringing all stakeholders and end-users into the process from the beginning is essential. I believe that for learning environments, in particular, the essential resource for any designer or architect is the students. While the three key inputs for better education — tailored curricula, knowledgeable teachers and inspiring learning environments — are all fundamental in their own right, only when they are brought together cohesively do they have the ability to fully enhance the student’s educational experience.”

Commenting on the importance of including students in the learning process and the students experience during the event, Minna ‘t Lam, Learning Environment Specialist, Oulu University Teacher Training School, said: “The design task challenged students to engage in creative problem solving, collaborate with peers of different age groups and justify their solutions. All of these are essential 21st century skills. Involving students in a design process gives them the opportunity to make an impact and encourages the students to take ownership of their learning space.”

Other expert speakers from the UAE and Finland who provided their insights into the future of education include: Dr. May Al Taee - Vice Chancellor at Emirates College for Advanced Education; Nargish Khambatta - Principal, Vice-President Education - GEMS Modern Academy; Afra Rashed Bakheet Al Marbouei - Principal - Um Al Emarat G3 Girls School, Abu Dhabi; Dr. Kari Kumpulainen - Director - Oulu University Teacher Training School, Finland; Mr. Mohamed Shamma - MD - International Community Schools (ICS); Dr. Hannu Juuso - Principal, grades 1-9 - Oulu University Teacher Training School, Finland; Kaisa Marjamaa - Lecturer, grades 1-6 - Oulu University Teacher Training School, Finland; Leea-Maaret Aho - Lecturer, grades 7-9 and upper secondary school - Oulu University Teacher Training School, Finland.

About ISKU:

ISKU is a leader in Finnish know-how, quality, and industrial innovation in its field. To ISKU, bringing sustainability and a love of nature to the forefront of furniture design comes naturally. ISKU’s design is inspired by Finnish forests, pure raw materials, and environmentally friendly manufacturing methods. For ISKU, quality means reliability, state-of-the-art design, professional craftsmanship, and carefully selected materials.

The company’s key objective is to inspire and bring health, happiness, and creativity into daily life with high-quality furniture manufactured responsibly. By fostering a circular economy mindset and taking concrete actions on responsibility, ISKU provides future generations with safe, functional, and inspiring environments to study, work, and thrive.

https://www.isku.com/global/en/about-isku-global

About Oulu University Teacher Training School:

The history of Oulu University Teacher Training School dates back to 1609, when the Pedagogy of Oulu was founded. Nowadays, the school is part of the University of Oulu Faculty of Education, organizing primary and upper secondary education. Furthermore, we are a well-known and highly considered expert in research-based pedagogy. In this context, we also organize mentored teacher training for the forthcoming classroom and subject teachers and in-service teacher training.

The physical learning environment at Oulu University Teacher Training School is continuously developed with help from researchers and pedagogical experts, complemented by digital and technological solutions, to best meet the needs of active, creative, problem-solving and cooperative learners. As a learning community, we cultivate community spirit and collaboration and nurture possibilities for individual growth and development.

Our research-based in-service training courses are available for educators online and onsite. There are three Postgraduate Diploma Programmes that are targeted to school managers and principals, teachers, and mentors who are mentoring student teachers or induction teachers. Courses offer new theoretical approaches and practical competence to be combined within a work context.

https://tts.oulu.fi/

