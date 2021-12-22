The Jordanian Engineers Association has recognized yesterday, STS, the leading provider of digital transformation and information systems in Jordan and the region, for its prominent role in the Association’s digital transformation project. The ceremony took place at the Landmark hotel in Amman and was attended by His Excellency Ahmad Al Hanandeh, Minster of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and His Excellency Eng. Yahya Al Kasbi, Minster of Public Works and Housing, and by Eng. Ahmad Samara, Engineers Captain at JEA.

A trophy of appreciation was handed by Eng. Ahmad Samara to Dima Hazin, Director of Managed Services who represented STS along with Eng. Tareq Suheimat who is responsible for the project. Also, a number of leading partners in the Kingdom were recognized during the events for their role in executing the digital transformation project that aims at digitizing the association’s projects and processes to be able to provide digital services and enhance productivity internally.

Moreover, and inline with the association’s strategy towards adopting digital transformation across its structure; STS has migrated the association’s mailbox from on premise to Microsoft Cloud using Office 365, a matter wish makes it easier for communication between departments and aligns work processes in order to provide an exceptional digital experience. Also, the technologies implemented within the association has drastically increased the capacity allowing more storage space that will include emails and documents and ensuring business continuity along with the ability to access the system from anywhere and at any time, while efficiently manage running cost by utilizing it according to usage.

Worth mentioning is that the systems implemented by STS are highly secure and built using Microsoft’s latest technologies and softwares, while providing technical support around the clock.

Speaking about the recognition, Dima Hazin, Director of Manages Services said: “We put digital transformation at the forefront of our priorities, and our mission revolves around empowering entities in their digital transformation journeys, and we take steady steps to implement it using the latest technologies”.

“at STS we believe that to achieve real digital transformation, businesses are to start by fortifying their infrastructure digitally and move upwards. And it is exciting to see that the Jordanian Engineers Association is the first digital association in the kingdom and is committed to taking steady steps towards enhancing their services and digitizing them to keep up with our ever-changing world.” She added.

STS is committed to providing impeccable solutions in the various fields of cybersecurity and digital transformation and has led the way in easing this fast-paced transformation 1989 and until this very moment.

About STS

Specialized Technical Services Company (STS), Jordan’s leading ICT and digital transformation solutions provider, through its bold leadership, innovation and long field expertise since 1989, is confidently contributing to the digital transformation scene in the kingdom and the region. STS’s success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless digital transformation journey to its clients and has expanded its offerings to embrace digital infrastructure containing advanced cloud solutions and managed services, cybersecurity offerings that are backed up with an advanced security operations center (STS SOC), training and licensing. Likewise, STS constantly strives to elevate digital experience throughout its offerings ranging from digital customer experience, digital workplace solutions and business intelligence BI services.

Through its long-standing partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and many others, STS continues to serve multiple industries in financial, governmental, health, educational, telecommunications, and other commercial sectors in the MENA region.

