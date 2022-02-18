NZMP, Fonterra’s global dairy ingredient brand, has returned to Gulfood 2022 in Dubai bringing its world-class innovations and technical expertise to the world’s largest F&B sourcing event with visitors showing high interest in the sustainable products on display.

Organic Butter carbonzero™ certified, won the ‘Most Innovative Dairy Product’ at Gulfood Innovation Awards 2022 underscoring Fonterra and NZMP’s pioneering efforts in providing best in class products and solutions.

Fonterra’s unique low carbon pasture-based farming system was on display at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) with interactive digital activation, capturing the attention of visitors looking for sustainable products.

The growing demand for sustainable products is significant, a recent study by Mastercard indicated that post-pandemic 80% of Middle Eastern adults have become more concerned about their environmental impact - much higher than the global average of 3 in 5 individuals. According to Boston Consulting Group study nearly three-quarters of adults in the Middle East (72%) acknowledge that businesses are moving towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

The NZMP stand featured a variety of engaging animations, videos, and articles that explain why New Zealand grass-fed dairying is a better sustainability choice: for the animals, soil health, the planet, and how Fonterra New Zealand’s low on-farm carbon footprint provides customers with a competitive advantage and greater consumer transparency.

“Our presence at the event will help visitors become more familiar with Fonterra's capabilities and in discovering innovative solutions to meet the needs of the conscious consumer in the region and beyond,” said Simon Penfold, Sales Director - Ingredients and Food Service – Middle East.

Some NZMP ingredients and innovations featured at stand included High Protein-flavoured milk made with NZMP Milk Protein Concentrates (MPC) and WMP UHT Perform and breakfast milk concepts, High Protein yoghurt concepts made with NZMP protein ingredients, and NZMP NutriWhite, an affordable, nutritionally fortified dairy-based powder specially designed for tea and coffee whitening.

The stand also featured NZMP Protein+ Instant Milk Powder, which has 25% more protein per serve than the standard NZMP instant whole milk powder, NZMP Gold Instant Whole Milk Powder, which has a proven superior reconstitution performance and a consistent appearance guaranteed, as well as Fat Filled Milk Powder, which provides an affordable, high-quality milk powder containing the goodness of dairy and enriched with vitamins to strengthen bones and muscles.

NZMP's Easy Mix cream cheese are also present at Gulfood with tasty samples to savour for the visitors.

About NZMP

NZMP is Fonterra’s global dairy ingredients and solutions brand. Trusted globally, NZMP ingredients are sold in more than 130 countries and can be found at the heart of some of the world’s most famous food and nutrition brands. NZMP has one of the broadest ranges of ingredients in the dairy industry, providing hundreds of solutions to meet the needs of customers and consumers every day.

Backed by Fonterra, NZMP draws on New Zealand’s grass-fed farming heritage and expertise, world-class processing and leading quality standards. NZMP ingredients deliver a market advantage, trusted for their high performance and exceptional quality. Visit www.nzmp.com for more information.

About Fonterra

Fonterra is a New Zealand dairy Co-operative made up of hard-working farming families. We are committed to farming in a way that regenerates our farms and the environment. In NZ, we farm the way nature intended and we are proud to have one of the lowest carbon footprints on farm in the world. We create dairy goodness and share it with over 140 countries around the world through innovative consumer, foodservice and ingredient solutions. Our dairy know-how and innovation capability mean we can do amazing things with our milk to help enhance people’s lives. Visit www.Fonterra.com for more information.

